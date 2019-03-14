From online story comments

On Janesville Police Department’s cooperation with ICE: Awesome. Good job, Janesville police.

—Edward V. Hogue

  • Way to go. We don’t want Janesville to become a sanctuary city.

—Kris Harnack

  • I don’t know why you guys are praising the Janesville PD. They we’re not out gathering illegals. It was ICE who were combing through Janesville’s neighborhoods, and they were from out of state.

—Laura Denio

  • If they’re here ILLEGALLY, they’re breaking our laws. If they want to come here, then they should go through the legal process like thousands of others are doing.

—Jennifer Bierman Sommerfeldt

  • So Janesville cooperates with ICE. Isn’t that what law enforcement should do, protect the innocent and arrest the bad?

—Dave Manthei

On Milton School District’s stipend scandal: People can and should be frustrated by this scandal. However, if a person is not able to be intellectually honest enough to separate their frustrations from the classroom, teachers and students, there is nothing that can be said. It’s like a believer of the other political perspective being considered “the enemy.” Sad.

—Jon Simon

  • It seems to me some people in Milton do not want to hear the truth. Don’t kill the messenger! Board member Brian Kvapil had the guts to find out what was happening!

—Mary Lou Schmidt

On more drivers illegally passing school buses: They need to start blocking the whole road so no one can get by them.

—Kim Glass

