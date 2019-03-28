From online story comments

On Fourth Ward residents opposing tiny homes proposal: The Fourth Ward is where the homeless people are. This is the neighborhood that needs homes for the homeless. If you build it in a better neighborhood, there won’t be a need for it. Common sense! This needs to be done in the Fourth Ward.

—Mark Kurasz

Move the fairgrounds to a better and bigger place. Then build them in the old fairgrounds space.

—Mike Popovich

Everyone complains about there being no affordable apartments and available rent space. They talk about how something has to be done about this. So when a solution is proposed such as this (and also building a new apartment space nearby), these same people complain about it being in their backyard. No wonder nothing gets done.

—Allen Tosch

Got to love the NIMBYs.

—Lindsey Pfeifer

They don’t want the homeless to bring criminal activity and drugs into the Fourth Ward. You can thank the nonhomeless for that.

—Stephanie Hernandez

I think the point is the Fourth Ward has enough struggling people and is supporting far, far more than its share of the burden. The Fourth Ward has every reason to object to this project. How about a neighborhood that has no poverty already? NIMBY, right?

—Alice Vickerman

I have lived in Janesville for 10 months. I hear people talk about the Fourth Ward. I can’t tell where that is. The entire town looks the same to me.

—Jeff Iehl

On DOT setting 60 mph speed limit on I-90/39 between Madison, Beloit: Keep it there. I’ve been driving like a grandma since well before I was a grandma. What’s the hurry? Get there alive. 55 saves lives. 45 makes you even more alive.

—Lisa M. Bertotto Schmelz

So more people can mess up the commute? If anything, all trucks between the state line and Madison should be kept in right lane from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

—Chad Combs

I’ll tell ya, if I have to go 60, the guys putting out barrels at night can at least put them in a straight line and not half into the driving lane.

—Erik J. Meyer

I travel daily. Good call. Those people are out there working again. They deserve to get home safely like everyone else.

—Kevin Bernier

On Mueller report finding no collusion between Trump, Russians: Ha, ha, MAGA 2020 haters.

—Michael-Meaghan Fitzgerald

So no collusion was found in the Republican-led investigation. Awesome, I guess.

—Mike Manthei