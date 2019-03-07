From online story comments

On challenges facing the Janesville Mall: I have worked in multiple stores in this mall. The problem is they can’t seem to get the foot traffic. They need things for parents to do with their kids other than Chuck E. Cheese (that doesn’t even have a mall entrance). I think Dave & Buster’s, a trampoline park or even a classic arcade (like Gurnee Mills) would work. We drive to Woodfield and Gurnee now for the mall. You can’t just throw random stores in there. You have to understand the type of people living in the area.

—Ashley L. Meyers

Madison malls are the same way with Sears and Boston Store closed.

—Erica Box

IMAX theater in Sears and indoor water park in Boston Store.

—Brandi Lyn Dabson

Malls are dead. Online is killing them. Inventory and labor are killing them. Theft is killing them.

—David M. Beyer

This is not about the mall. This is about a metro area of 160,000 being a 40-minute drive from a metro area of 600,000, which has more choices. And because retail is changing fast.

—Jeff Iehl

I remember as a kid when Kay Bee Toys was there and other fun stores. We would spend most of the day there. Now you can walk through the whole place in an hour.

—Andy Krueger

The Children’s Museum of Rock County has a place there (they are not open yet), and hopefully that acts as an anchor for other kid and family activities. It’s a no-brainer! Trampoline park, arcade, indoor playground—all perfect complements!

—Claire Gray

Many malls are now seeing new life with different functions: living, social, entertainment, medical, etc. Through redesigning and repurposing, malls all over are getting new life. It just takes current mall managers and mall owners to open their eyes to that. Many malls are now the epicenter they once were.

—Scott Hartman

On resident buying ad spotlighting Milton School District problems: Kudos to Chuck Jackson for purchasing an ad in The Gazette. It is very informative, succinct and factual. I agree with his conclusions: Get a new superintendent and eliminate the director of administrative services position. Milton is very fortunate to have board member Brian Kvapil and business owner Chuck Jackson. Both took risks to make the school district taxpayers aware of what actually is happening with their tax dollars.

—Cathy Diotte Scott

Sad that the students are the ones that will be punished and will receive a big “no” on April 2.

—Trja Ludeking