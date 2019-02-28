From online story comments

On Janesville teacher charged with fourth OWI: He has been a teacher of all three of my kids for the last 11 years, and they all love him. I’ve had nothing but great interactions with him as a teacher. He is very kind and caring. This is sad. I hope he can get the help he needs.

—Julie Mayfield

If he kills someone drinking and driving, is he still a great teacher or mentor? He needs help, not to be praised!

—Janet Hackett Hollingshead

How is he able to work for the school district after his third drunken driving?

—Amy Thostenson

As an educator and government employee, they are to be held to a higher standard. This is public knowledge, and what is it teaching kids to see this behavior? When you’re an educator, your behavior outside of the workplace is also important.

—Tiffany Nicole

“Problems” are not an excuse to drive drunk. Not caring for your life is one thing. But putting others in danger is messed up. He doesn’t deserve paid leave.

—Christian Casique

This is why Act 10 was created. Sadly, our school district refuses to use the power that Act 10 gives it. They would rather go back to the days when the unions had near total control of personnel matters, among other things. That’s what happens when the school board, our school board, is too heavily influenced by the unions that work for it.

—William Schuldt

On video of suspect escaping interview room at Rock County Sheriff’s Office: OMG, that made my morning!

—Jared LeJeune

The deputy’s reaction is priceless.

—Geri Ann Noll

Let him go. He earned it.

—Mariah Moon

Wow, that kid has some speed.

—Rae O’lineson

On Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to decriminalize marijuana: In addition to legislation like that proposed by Gov. Evers, we need to put pressure on our representatives in the federal government to get marijuana removed from the Schedule 1 narcotics list.

—Jack Bandemer

Maybe those against it should move past “reefer madness” as their best source of information.

—Marat M. Bandemer III

On Janesville dairy farm receiving $1 payment in tariff relief: This is depressing not only for the Daluge family but for our farmers in a whole. So many have to get out of farming or take second jobs to keep them afloat.

—Elizabeth Clem

Remember this when you vote in 2020!

—Dan Mansfield