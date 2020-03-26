From online story comments
On Mercyhealth President Javon Bea announcing unpaid furloughs: Four years ago, Javon Bea made $8.68 million a year. What’s it up to now? But they can’t afford to pay their employees? What a disgrace!
—Alicia Clark
- Of course they won’t get paid. How else would they be able to pay Javon’s salary?
—Barry von Falkenstein
- Maybe Mercy’s CEO should forgo the huge paycheck a couple months to take care of the employees.
—Anna Pallett Graner
- The rich need to get richer? Is that it?
—Betty Huber Shaw
- I want to say something but was told if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.
—Mary Graf
On number of COVID-19 cases doubling to six in Rock County as of Wednesday: I’m sure it’s way more than this. Many aren’t being tested or are carriers without symptoms and still going on about their lives. It’s going to get higher before lower.
—Courtney J. Schultz
- Do all of you people honestly think the number is only six? I’ll bet it is closer to 100. These numbers are going to keep going up as tests come back. It’s going to keep doubling over the next week or two.
—Jake Herden
- I get there are HIPAA laws, but why the hell does Rock County have to be so secretive?! Why would it hurt for the public to know more, as in age and their whereabouts?
—Kelly J. Watkins
On Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home orders: I’m thankful for the measures that the governor has taken to keep Wisconsin safe. I hope in the coming weeks that the Republicans will balance the safety of its citizens with the concerns of the economy.
—Lisa Perkins
- We finally have a governor who puts people first. Thank you.
—Carol McGuire
- There is NOTHING saying that people have to be holed up in their homes. You wanna go for a walk? Go for a walk. The coronavirus is NOT in the air! Wanna go fishing? Why not? You’re probably farthest from people on the middle of a lake. People don’t understand that social distancing does not mean you’re unable to leave your home.
—Kym Peterson
- I for one believe this is not a big deal. This is all political to bring this economy down before an election. Won’t work. Donald Trump will be the only one who can turn this economy around when this debacle is over.
—Randy Pfeifer
- Randy Pfeifer, you need to see what is happening in New York right now. This IS a big deal. Wake up, people!
—Vicki Snyder-Vohs
- I absolutely cannot stand the way this “safer at home” is being handled. I am seeing businesses that are nonessential opening back up, people flocking wherever they feel, traffic being just as bad as it was before, and no one is truly staying at home.
—Shelby Brown
- When you look at the big picture, the U.S.A. loses more people daily from gun violence, cancer, legal and illegal drugs, suicide, medical mistakes, the flu, vaccines, accidents, illnesses, natural causes and old age than the coronavirus in the five months it’s been around.
—Juliette Ann