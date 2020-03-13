From online story comments
On Rock County patients being tested for COVID-19: If you are scared, don’t go outside. Or, let the sensationalist media (Janesville fishwrap) scare you to death.
—Michael J Nehls
- Michael J Nehls, what if you are wrong, and this isn’t just a bunch of hype?
—Michele Brown Schultz
- COVID-19 is not the only virus out there. There are other things that are sickening people out there, too, and killing people. Mark my words, another election year just to get everybody riled up.
—Tonya Borger
- This is not to start an argument. Let’s be thoughtful. Do we really think South Korea, Italy, Australia or any other country is conspiring to kill their citizens in order to impact the U.S. elections? Do we think we have some sort of super immunity that no one else in the world has? Be smart, be safe. It’s not about you. It’s about keeping our elderly and at-risk residents of all ages safe. It’s about not overwhelming our hospitals. This isn’t going to be forever.
—Anissa Ryczek Welch
- I am 66 years old and have COPD. I’m not going anywhere until this gets under control. Thank God I have people who will help me in my family, but even that is scary. So I have masks and plenty of soap to wash my hands!
—Mary Petersen
- If ignorance were a vaccine for COVID-19, some of y’all would be immunized already.
—Becky Strupp
On using former Sears site at Janesville Mall for proposed indoor sports complex: Let a private company do this rather than with taxpayer dollars. Property taxes are already way too high.
—Don Lawson
- Hopefully there will be a lot more activities contained in this complex, not just an ice arena.
—Doug Spenske
- Over in Milwaukee, there is a 500-table gun show that is one of the biggest in the state at a sports complex. Tons of people come from around the states just to see it. Turning Sears into a sports complex and allowing a gun show three times a year on a weekend would be a great source of people and tax income.
—Nathan Kritz
On Town of Fulton approving 440-acre solar farm: Wisconsin’s weather isn’t reliable enough for a solar farm. Windmills would be a better choice.
—Joe Kirchner
- Solar panels also produce energy on cloudy days, less than on a sunny day but still producing power.
—Jonathan May
On uncertain future for Janesville homeless parking ordinance: We can’t let this sunset in the dark. I’m excited that there were no issues reported at the Jackson Street lot, and although usage was down, we expected that over the winter months.
—Paul Benson (Janesville City Council member)
- A number of people have no choice but to live out of their cars and do not deserve to be criminalized. Having a designated, well-lit areas that are eaisly patrolled for overnight parking solves this issue.
—Alfonso Zamoro