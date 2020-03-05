From online story comments
On Janesville Plan Commission approving new housing development near Briar Crest subdivision: I congratulate Mr. Zach Knutson and the planning commission for their forward thinking and filling a great need for housing.
—Pam Dailey
- The traffic is already bad there. It will be so congested. It takes forever to get through the traffic lights by Highway 26 now!
—Vicki Snyder-Vohs
On Janesville City Council candidates discussing food desert on south side: I have been contacting Aldi weekly for over a year suggesting the south side of Janesville as a future location. You can too!
—Tasha Calkins LaVeen
- Too bad Woodman’s could not put a smaller store on the south side. Sort of like a satellite store.
—David Abb
- There are no grocery stores because owners have this strange desire to make money, and people on the south side only support vape shops, liquor stores and A&W. I know, I live there.
—Chad Sheridan
- We should probably pay to expand United Alloy again so they can afford to lay more people off. Who needs groceries?
—Ryan Olson
On Kryptonite Kollectibles to leave Janesville Mall: Wow. It’s one of the few stores left that I actually go in!
—Heidi Oelfke
- It is so sad. Nothing left in the mall but Kohl’s. Get this mall back in action. Not everyone wants to buy online.
—Barbara Hill
- This store is super expensive! A lot of the stuff online is much cheaper, and that is the problem with some of the stores all around.
—Mike Allen
On gas station and liquor store planning to reopen at Five Points: Just what the world needs. Another liquor store.
—Nancy Ann
- It cleaned up around there since they closed. I haven’t seen any zombies in months. Hope the new owner keeps it clean and is up for the challenge that awaits them.
—Jaymie Carpenter
On bats tattooed on face of shooting suspect: Throw in an extra charge for those bats that are tattooed on his head.
—Michele Brown Schultz
- I see a troubled kid. Y’all see tattoos. That’s what wrong with this world. Yes, the tattoos are tacky, but people are all different and express themselves in different ways.
—Tiffany Halstead
- Dude is straight batty.
—Robert Cananball
On bullet possibly traveling several miles before hitting east-side Janesville home: So people are going to say I’m stupid for asking this, but can a bullet really travel several miles before hitting something?
—Mary Jo Pedretti
- That bullet would definitely have to have an extreme angle and clear line of sight.
—Allen Tosch
- And that is why you don’t fire your weapon into the air or at anything that won’t stop the round!
—Jason Williams
On the novel coronavirus versus the flu: I’m so sick of this take. It’s OK to be worried and prepared. We don’t have to choose “this or the flu.” No one is saying, “I’m exclusively worried about COVID-19.”
—Jordan Stoecklin
- Don’t expect a COVID-19 vaccine to show up at your corner drugstore any time soon. Vaccines are notoriously hard to create, test and produce, usually taking years to develop. As the chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said recently, “The ability to identify a target for a vaccine … sometimes takes decades.”
—Marilyn Stanke-Bird