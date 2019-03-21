From online story comments

On Tuesday editorial, “Milton School District leadership needs to go”: The sooner the better. It is about time Milton woke up to this mess! This is NOT the Milton I grew up in. I believe Business Manager Mary Ellen Van Valin was forced out because she had the courage to tell the truth.

—Mary Lou Schmidt

Firing these three men at this time would weaken Milton at a time when we need strength. I would expect to see these men emerge from this fiasco with a renewed clarity of vision and a more careful approach to the funds and the community they are responsible for and to.

—Johne Cook

This should tell the voters this administration has no integrity. Voting NO on the referendum should help send a clearer message to the board. Poor leadership equals poor results. Too many ethical questions and lack of honesty.

—Carol McGuire

Hopefully, this triumvirate has a modicum of integrity left in their souls, enough to do as The Gazette’s editors advise. This kind of disregard for taxpayers and fellow employee objections suggests a level of hubris that disqualifies the three from positions of public power.

—William Schuldt

On Paul Ryan joining Fox Corp. board of directors: Showing his colors now more than ever.

—Michael Ellsworth

Ryan probably figured it’s the best way to continue being Donald Trump’s puppet and push for Social Security cuts and more Medicare and Medicaid cuts. Ryan won’t be happy till people have nothing.

—Rick Hathorn

It is astounding to me the contempt people have for Paul Ryan here no matter what he does. Is the guy not supposed to make a living or proceed with his life in his hometown in anyway?

—Chad Measner

Well done, Paul. Enjoy continued success in your new position.

—William Steed

On Elkhorn veteran sentenced to prison for 10th OWI: The fact that anyone, combat veteran or not, can get to 10 OWIs in this state is insanity. After three, it’s no longer someone that’s “going through a rough patch.” This is a pattern of behavior that we can’t let continue.

—Adam Wojtas

Being a vet is no excuse. Granted, he needs some major help, but he and his family need to face the truth that he’s an alcoholic. He needs this jail time to get himself straight and under control along with his family.

—Karen Hensel Pagel

On Janesville Shopko closing: I’m not surprised. Stopped there over the weekend and shelves were half empty. One cashier working. Such a change from when I was a manager there in the late ’80s. Super busy all the time. That was before Target and Walmart came to Janesville.

—Becky Dowd Wright

Shopko had unique things, things other stores didn’t. I will miss that. Holiday and seasonal items, especially.

—Janine Glendenning