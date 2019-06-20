From online story comments

On possible referendum to pay for Janesville schools maintenance: The problem is the revenue caps that have been on for decades. Coupled with less state aid, most school districts have delayed costly maintenance even after cutting critical staff. There are just not enough dollars to address the needs of more and more children coming with more and more issues and keep maintenance up, too. Someday maybe our leaders will decide to investigate other ways of school funding besides property taxes.

—Marlene Frehner

Take it out of the sports programs and quit wasting taxpayer money on things that aren’t education.

—Josh Tegt

Voters were told that ongoing repair needs would be provided for in the last referendum. That was before the current school board refused to use the tools provided by Act 10.

—Patrick Weissinger

Perhaps if the school system had fewer administrators paid six figures, then maintenance needs wouldn’t have to be consistently underfunded. Here’s another cost savings idea: Why don’t we have some of those six-figure administrators actually do the things the district pays outside consultants to do?

—William Schuldt

On Saturday story, “Janesville beekeepers tout benefits of hives in light of new ordinance”: I happily welcome them in your yards! Try to keep them out of mine, or at least away from my husband. Last time he got stung he was in the hospital for days. I’d rather not repeat that.

—Kristine Haecker

Something that should never have been regulated in the first place is now regulated and allowed. Great news.

—Randy Hayward

Next, will they let me keep a cow in my backyard? I’m sure it won’t be a nuisance to my neighbors, either. If you want to live on a farm, live on a farm. You can have all the agriculture you want. If you live it town, stick to dogs, cats and aquariums.

—Ted Jappert

Like the article states, even with a hive in your backyard, the neighbors aren’t going to notice any more bees flying around. My daughter and her husband have two hives, and if you didn’t see them in the backyard, you wouldn’t even know.

—Jeff Ziemendorf