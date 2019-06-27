From online story comments

On man camping near Janesville bridge: This man has been camped out in the same area for over a year. Last summer it was more down in Monterey Park by the big tree where you couldn’t easily see him from the street. However, his personal property was not so easily seen. I ride the bike trail often and have never been bothered.

—Lisa Rhea Tincher

We drive across that bridge several times a day. We have given him groceries, socks and other items before. I’ve often wondered what his story is. He isn’t bothering anyone, and he isn’t in anyone’s yard. I feel bad for him, no matter his reason for being there.

—Sara Piller Walley

For the people that think the city should leave him alone, please step up and move him into your yard at your home, and everything will be fine.

—Jim Smith

I just hope he remains the only one! We don’t need camp city over there.

—Amanda Lynn Rau

It looks pretty bad over there! He has stuff strung out all over the place! It’s not right—plain and simple!

—Paula Wilson McGuire

On forum to discuss homeless overnight parking proposal: I’m so encouraged that so many people showed up to discuss this important issue. I will be following the proposal with interest.

—Kristen Zorbini Bongard

Palmer Park is a place for kids. I don’t want my daughter stepping on used needles, cigarette butts or even witnessing domestic disputes like the last time we visited CAMDEN playground. Pick somewhere else where our kids won’t be in danger.

—Sarah Anderson Oswald

For all those with negative comments, I hope you never have a run of bad luck and find yourself homeless.

—Pam Long Cochran

The problem is we are a community. We are supposed to help each other. The fact that everyone can see a problem but no one is willing to help is sad.

—Erika Lynn

On completion of downtown Black Hawk mural: It’s beautiful! Love what downtown is becoming. Thanks for all the hard work.

—Eliy Morales

Truly amazing piece of art. And he (Jeff Hendriquez) did it so quickly. Wow!

—Patti Pederson Sommerfeldt

All this just seems so impossible. It’s beautiful!

—Cathy Adams Blakley

The artist did an amazing job on such a large scale.

—Veronica Ann

On Milton School Board President Joe Martin complaining about open records requests: If they would have been honest with the public and not lied so much, none of this would be happening. You people created the problem. Now deal with it and quit complaining.

—Barry von Falkenstein