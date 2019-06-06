From online story comments
On request to serve alcohol at Wildwood Theatres Movies 16 in Janesville: I vote yes!
—Alice Jensen
- For goodness’ sake! Is there ANY family activity in Janesville that kids can go and not see adults drinking alcohol?
—Betty Electropop
- Give another excuse to drink, and you give another excuse to drink and drive! Why do we need more enabling, especially where there are minors?
—Cynthia Walker
- There’s MORE than enough places you can get alcohol if you have to have it; go there before or after. The sticky spilled soda and popcorn all over is bad enough; imagine the stench of spilled beer.
—Myron Fairman
- Renovations are needed before that should happen. New stadium seating would be nice.
—Nicole Fowler
On demolition of façade of former GM plant: I can’t explain how much I hate this. I am almost 80, and the death of Janesville’s GM plant is really like watching my life fade away.
—Mary Lou Schmidt
- I hope they get a new owner for this huge lot soon.
—Janet Woisard
- They are demolishing JATCO, too. No mention of this anywhere. So many worked there also: mechanics, office personnel, car-parkers and drivers.
—Judy Olver Selck
- It was my whole life. That is such a sad statement. Too many people live to work instead of work to live. I see too many people that work 50, 60 years just to become No. 1 on the seniority list when they should be off enjoying life and their families.
—Jason Cooper
- As a proud retiree, I am very pleased that this project was addressed in such a timely manner! I think of communities where the buildings have stood empty since their plants have closed. A safety hazard and an eyesore is no way to respect the men and women who made a living at our plant! Progress is good!
—Patricia A. Friestad
- On June 17 start of Janesville School District summer food service program: My kids utilized this program last year and will this year as well. What a lifesaver for us. Being in a two-parent working family and not always home to make meals, my three kids are able to eat healthy meals everyday with no strings attached!
—Taneah Bruce
Boys & Girls Club will be one of the school district's free lunch sites.
