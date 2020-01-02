From online story comments

On Janesville police seeking cat that bit someone: Those orange-and-white tabbies are always causing problems.

—J.a. Burns

I don’t snitch on kittens, sorry.

—Tommy Freeman II

#KittyRightsExist, #LeaveKittyAlone. The people will defend the kitties!

—Nick Oliver

On car driving into Traxler Park lagoon Monday night: Someone needs new tires bad, or they were driving too fast. Good to know they are OK.

—Mike Peterson

On staff shortages at Rock and Walworth county nursing homes: Pay them $15 per hour and offer tuition assistance for continuing improvement in the field. They will come.

—Robert Coplien

Working with geriatric people is tough. I worked as a nurse at the old Rock Haven in the late 1970s. The staff then stayed longer, and there was less turnover. I loved working with this age group, but it isn’t for everyone.

—Ann Klesic

This is a problem everywhere right now. All hospitals are understaffed, and employees are exhausted. Something has got to change.

—Samantha Jackson

On Viking fan accused of domestic abuse: It’s a game and ends with a winner and a loser. I don’t like to see the Pack lose, but they won.

—Paul Venable

Just like a Packer fan to be an ungrateful winner. I’m not saying that abuse is called for, but when provoked who knows what a person will do.

—Angela Punzel Geer

On making harassing sports officials a class A misdemeanor: They should also punish parents that harass coaches.

—Dave Luety