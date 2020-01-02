From online story comments
On Janesville police seeking cat that bit someone: Those orange-and-white tabbies are always causing problems.
—J.a. Burns
- I don’t snitch on kittens, sorry.
—Tommy Freeman II
- #KittyRightsExist, #LeaveKittyAlone. The people will defend the kitties!
—Nick Oliver
On car driving into Traxler Park lagoon Monday night: Someone needs new tires bad, or they were driving too fast. Good to know they are OK.
—Mike Peterson
On staff shortages at Rock and Walworth county nursing homes: Pay them $15 per hour and offer tuition assistance for continuing improvement in the field. They will come.
—Robert Coplien
- Working with geriatric people is tough. I worked as a nurse at the old Rock Haven in the late 1970s. The staff then stayed longer, and there was less turnover. I loved working with this age group, but it isn’t for everyone.
—Ann Klesic
- This is a problem everywhere right now. All hospitals are understaffed, and employees are exhausted. Something has got to change.
—Samantha Jackson
On Viking fan accused of domestic abuse: It’s a game and ends with a winner and a loser. I don’t like to see the Pack lose, but they won.
—Paul Venable
- Just like a Packer fan to be an ungrateful winner. I’m not saying that abuse is called for, but when provoked who knows what a person will do.
—Angela Punzel Geer
On making harassing sports officials a class A misdemeanor: They should also punish parents that harass coaches.
—Dave Luety