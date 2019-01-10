From online story comments
On planned March closing of Milton pool: Closing in early March, one month before the April referendum vote? Coincidence or collusion?
—Allan Halkey
- People are shocked that a 40-something-year-old pool that’s needed replacing for years has problems?
—Joe Brown
- I agree the students should have a pool but only if all money needed for long-term maintenance is factored in AND the public ensures its in the budget every year. Teach the kids that use the pool how much it costs and how to be actively protecting it each time a new budget comes out. Make this a teachable event, or these future leaders will make the same mistakes.
—Joe Regester
On YMCA members threatening lawsuit to gain access to YMCA records: It will be very interesting to hear the outcome of this lawsuit. Janesville Gazette, please continue to follow and report this story. Trust and believe that there is a HUGE story here!
—Brett A Grant
- Paul Murphy, you five guys are very kind by giving Jeffrey Jensen and Tom Den Boer one more chance. Hope the lawsuit prep is in the hopper so it can be filed on the 16th. Perhaps some members who haven’t yet been booted will opt to not renew their memberships and use the savings to help with legal costs incurred going after these two. Even if everything turns out kosher, both need to be replaced due to their arrogant, untrustworthy behavior.
—Cathy Diotte Scott
