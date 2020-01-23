From online story comments
On paid leave for Janesville principal pursuing a doctoral degree: Would be nice if I could do that. Anywhere else beside school district will never allow this.
—Jeremy Haag
- Spend that money on the kids!
—Amy Munger
- Not only is the district forcing the taxpayers to pay this principal during this leave to achieve her doctorate, they’ll also give her a substantial raise when she does. But do our middle schools really need their principals to have PhDs?
—William Schuldt
- Having PhDs around strengthens your district. To pay for an employee to finish one is likely cheaper than hiring someone fresh out of their doctorate program—especially after what conservative austerity has done to the state’s education standards.
—Andrew Krebs
- I think this sets very bad precedent.
—Marlene Frehner
On Janesville family giving land to city in lieu of payments for road improvements: They didn’t give the land. It was extorted from them. The city needs to stop developing land to the east of town. This project specifically put curb and gutter along farmland. No matter who owns it, what a ridiculous way to spend money.
—Julie Watson Backenkeller
- This family was forced by the city to either face financial ruin or give up their land. That is blackmail. We don’t NEED another park. We do NEED farmers.
—Heather Rowley
- I’ve walked by their farm land so many times over the years wondering who owned it and farmed it. I’m sorry that they had to part with their land. It’s a wonderful addition to the park system. It’s so hard when people have to pay so much for road upgrades. We all benefit from the sidewalks and bike lanes that are so much safer to use, but the cost can be significant.
—Kristen Zorbini Bongard
- I always found it odd that the government can tell you what you can and cannot do to land you own and also force landowners to pay for things they don’t want. In truth, no one truly “owns” their land. It’s a sad truth. My heart goes out to this family.
—Karrah Leigh
On overnight parking for homeless near the Janesville Police Department: How many of our homeless population have cars? How many homeless can afford to keep enough gas in those cars to run them in the overnight parking areas for heat? Not being judgemental. I am honestly curious on how this is productive on Jackson Street or at Traxler Park.
—Amanda Haffery
- Amanda Haffery, you’d be surprised. Homeless doesn’t always mean penniless. I think more people than you would think are working and appear to be doing OK but are just shy of making ends meet. Many are also “couch surfing” but inevitably wear out their welcome.
—Megan Kratwell