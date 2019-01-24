From online story comments

On proposed $14 million in upgrades to Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds: I vote for a beer tent.

—Brittany Forslund

I totally get that it does need some upgrades, but $14 million? If you have that kind of money to spend, where are the houses for homeless vets or at least help for them? And what about your schools, that teachers have to buy what they need?

—Lori Jean

I’m surprised it’s not going to be relocated to the former GM spot!

—Veronica Adams

Wow. Waste of money. Move to new location and build bigger and better. The current location is too small and terrible for parking.

—Dave Luety

I can think of a lot better use for $14 million than a county fair. #firstworldproblems

—Meaghan Graves

On Wednesday’s winter storm warning: To all the parents that wish Janesville will release early: If you want your kids out early, go get them!

—Cheryl Hartwig

On Janesville Plan Commission approving zoning changes to former Pick ‘n Save site: Seriously? There’s plenty of industrial space in Janesville. This should be utilized to encourage retail growth on the south side, like a grocery store.

—Lorri A

Ahhhh. Jim Grafft is involved. I see this building ending up like the old Monterey Hotel.

—Carl Petrick

On YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer being placed on administrative leave: About time. This guy should have been terminated years ago. There’s been no new investment into the place and things not getting fixed. Maybe they can find someone to take it over that actually has the Y’s best interest at heart.

—Mike Colborn

The time is now to turn this wonderful community organization back into a positive, nurturing, uplifting place for individuals and families. It appears the only way this change is going to happen is if Tom Den Boer, and possibly others on his leadership team (that have been part of or supported the issues under scrutiny) step down. The YMCA is such a great organization with so much history in this town. Our community cannot let it crumble!

—Brett A Grant