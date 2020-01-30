From online story comments

On south-side BMO Harris Bank planning to close: No grocery store. Now our bank. The city of Janesville treats us like we do not deserve to have anything over here for us.

—Barbara Hill

  • Barbara Hill, the city of janesville has nothing to do with a bank closing!

—Dylan Muth

  • Are they just going to shut down the south side entirely?

—Colton Hustad

On Janesville Gander Outdoors closing: Wow. That didn’t last long.

—Laura Denio

  • If Gander Mountain couldn’t make it, how did they think Gander Outdoors was gonna make it?

—Scott Schroeder

  • Make it a Sierra Trading Post to complete the trifecta with HomeGoods and TJ Maxx.

—Eric Panico

  • I’d love to see a nice vape shop or maybe auto title loan place go in. Something Janesville would get use out of.

—Chad Sheridan

On Janesville pilot program that aims to reduce truancy: I don’t care what the excuse is. If you’re a parent, you need to get your elementary-aged child to school.

—Karie Lux

  • A lot of it seemed to be transportation issues because a lot of homes don’t get busing. I’m one of those homes.

—Anna Hammer

On Janesville man sentenced to prison after eighth OWI: And he’ll learn nothing.

—Phil Lenox

On coronavirus concerns: Are we done overreacting yet?

—Matthew Schlicht

  • In the meantime, make sure you’re up on your flu shots. Influenza kills thousands of Americans each year, and we can make a dent in that sad statistic by getting vaccinated.

—Mike Bongard

  • And there are how many people in China? And how many people have died in the U.S. from influenza? Let’s worry more about that. Wash your hands, people.

—Nikki Kluge

  • Everyone should just buy supplies and stay in their homes for a year. It’s probably our last resort for humanity to exist!

—Michael Wickersham

  • This is now a pandemic. Everyone should be worried. It’s spreading all over the world, and a person from Germany tested positive, and he had absolutely no contact with the Chinese.

—Sarah Jasmine

On Janesville bar losing liquor license for a month over a shots fired incident: There’s a couple of gas stations in Janesville that keep getting robbed. The city should shut those places down for a month, too.

—Darin Ball

On Craig graduate Keeanu Benton’s season for the Wisconsin Badgers football team: Fantastic season as a true freshman. Looked great every time on the field and made an impact when needed after key injuries to starters. Can’t wait to see his career progress.

—Jason Vierck

On $625,000 in repairs for Janesville police pistol range: $625,000 for what looks like at best about a 3,000-square-foot range? They aren’t tearing it down and building anew, so is everything going to be gold plated or what? Perhaps the price includes the cost of a consultant.

—William Schuldt

On UW-Whitewater enrollment declining, planned budget cuts: Just a crazy idea: Make tuition more affordable and the education actually worth it. Of the dozens of people I know that graduated (had to drop out myself due to health and financial complications) only two actually have jobs in their field, and I make more than both with a factory job.

—Stephen Allison

