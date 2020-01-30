From online story comments
On south-side BMO Harris Bank planning to close: No grocery store. Now our bank. The city of Janesville treats us like we do not deserve to have anything over here for us.
—Barbara Hill
- Barbara Hill, the city of janesville has nothing to do with a bank closing!
—Dylan Muth
- Are they just going to shut down the south side entirely?
—Colton Hustad
On Janesville Gander Outdoors closing: Wow. That didn’t last long.
—Laura Denio
- If Gander Mountain couldn’t make it, how did they think Gander Outdoors was gonna make it?
—Scott Schroeder
- Make it a Sierra Trading Post to complete the trifecta with HomeGoods and TJ Maxx.
—Eric Panico
- I’d love to see a nice vape shop or maybe auto title loan place go in. Something Janesville would get use out of.
—Chad Sheridan
On Janesville pilot program that aims to reduce truancy: I don’t care what the excuse is. If you’re a parent, you need to get your elementary-aged child to school.
—Karie Lux
- A lot of it seemed to be transportation issues because a lot of homes don’t get busing. I’m one of those homes.
—Anna Hammer
On Janesville man sentenced to prison after eighth OWI: And he’ll learn nothing.
—Phil Lenox
On coronavirus concerns: Are we done overreacting yet?
—Matthew Schlicht
- In the meantime, make sure you’re up on your flu shots. Influenza kills thousands of Americans each year, and we can make a dent in that sad statistic by getting vaccinated.
—Mike Bongard
- And there are how many people in China? And how many people have died in the U.S. from influenza? Let’s worry more about that. Wash your hands, people.
—Nikki Kluge
- Everyone should just buy supplies and stay in their homes for a year. It’s probably our last resort for humanity to exist!
—Michael Wickersham
- This is now a pandemic. Everyone should be worried. It’s spreading all over the world, and a person from Germany tested positive, and he had absolutely no contact with the Chinese.
—Sarah Jasmine
On Janesville bar losing liquor license for a month over a shots fired incident: There’s a couple of gas stations in Janesville that keep getting robbed. The city should shut those places down for a month, too.
—Darin Ball
On Craig graduate Keeanu Benton’s season for the Wisconsin Badgers football team: Fantastic season as a true freshman. Looked great every time on the field and made an impact when needed after key injuries to starters. Can’t wait to see his career progress.
—Jason Vierck
On $625,000 in repairs for Janesville police pistol range: $625,000 for what looks like at best about a 3,000-square-foot range? They aren’t tearing it down and building anew, so is everything going to be gold plated or what? Perhaps the price includes the cost of a consultant.
—William Schuldt
On UW-Whitewater enrollment declining, planned budget cuts: Just a crazy idea: Make tuition more affordable and the education actually worth it. Of the dozens of people I know that graduated (had to drop out myself due to health and financial complications) only two actually have jobs in their field, and I make more than both with a factory job.
—Stephen Allison