On Sunday story, “YMCA board members say asking questions can get you ‘terminated’”: “Troubling” is a huge understatement if what The Gazette reports is true.

—Jill Grunzel Alf

The CEO is paid $300,000-plus to run a nonprofit with a $2.6 million budget? That’s about one eighth the budget, or $1 of every $8 spent. No wonder they want as little light on the organization as they can get.

—William Schuldt

It’s obvious now where all the money is going, and it’s obvious it should be going into hiring more staff and building upkeep. We were there yesterday, and the bathrooms were unfit to use. Janesville is a small town. Who in the world would approve a yearly salary of $300k for someone

running a YMCA in this size city?

—Sandy Pollack Bennett

On YMCA Board President Jeff Jensen resigning: A good thing but investigation should absolutely continue.

—Kathie Buttera Duschene

On United Way denying YMCA funding: There’s something really wrong at the YMCA. I think this house of cards is falling.

—Mike Charnecki

Tom Den Boer needs to answer a lot of questions!

—Irene Stewart

On Thursday editorial about Raptor ID systems at area schools: Thank you for this. I also feel that this is being presented as a “security” system for our schools, which it is not. When events are going on at the schools, are visitors going to be required to be scanned? I will assume all employees will submit their IDs to the Raptor system. As far as I know, no information has been presented that would indicate past school shooters were also “sex offenders.”

—Tana Fauske

On Shopko filing for bankruptcy: Glad they are keeping Janesville open. Enough places are closed there already.

—Leanne Cantwell

The Janesville store is looking pretty sad these days. Empty shelves and displays in weird locations like they need to get rid of inventory. If they’re going to stay open, they need to look like it.

—Linda Taubert