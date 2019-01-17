From online story comments

On Sunday story, “YMCA board members say asking questions can get you ‘terminated’”: “Troubling” is a huge understatement if what The Gazette reports is true.

—Jill Grunzel Alf

  • The CEO is paid $300,000-plus to run a nonprofit with a $2.6 million budget? That’s about one eighth the budget, or $1 of every $8 spent. No wonder they want as little light on the organization as they can get.

—William Schuldt

  • It’s obvious now where all the money is going, and it’s obvious it should be going into hiring more staff and building upkeep. We were there yesterday, and the bathrooms were unfit to use. Janesville is a small town. Who in the world would approve a yearly salary of $300k for someone
  • running a YMCA in this size city?

—Sandy Pollack Bennett

On YMCA Board President Jeff Jensen resigning: A good thing but investigation should absolutely continue.

—Kathie Buttera Duschene

On United Way denying YMCA funding: There’s something really wrong at the YMCA. I think this house of cards is falling.

—Mike Charnecki

  • Tom Den Boer needs to answer a lot of questions!

—Irene Stewart

On Thursday editorial about Raptor ID systems at area schools: Thank you for this. I also feel that this is being presented as a “security” system for our schools, which it is not. When events are going on at the schools, are visitors going to be required to be scanned? I will assume all employees will submit their IDs to the Raptor system. As far as I know, no information has been presented that would indicate past school shooters were also “sex offenders.”

—Tana Fauske

On Shopko filing for bankruptcy: Glad they are keeping Janesville open. Enough places are closed there already.

—Leanne Cantwell

  • The Janesville store is looking pretty sad these days. Empty shelves and displays in weird locations like they need to get rid of inventory. If they’re going to stay open, they need to look like it.

—Linda Taubert

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse