On Sunday pileup on I-90/39: This was the worst we have had all winter so far. People either don’t know how to drive or are too dumb to realize what they should do. Maybe, like, stay home. Thankful that so far there are no deaths.
—Siljenberg Flo
On city considering water meter upgrades: I think this is a solution seeking a problem. Our meters were already upgraded to remote reading not that long ago. Is there really that big of a problem that we need to throw all those away and borrow money to replace them all again to facilitate real-time monitoring?
—Joel Thorn
On Janesville’s first double homicide in many years: Hopefully they can get this solved quickly to bring a little peace and justice to the families of these women.
—Tiffany Nicole
On Janesville City Council approving tax incentives for developer Jim Grafft’s apartment project: How about the city holds off on this until he does something with the hotel he’s watching fall apart?
—Ryan Gagner
On Janesville police officer Aaron Ellis recovering from rare brain ailment: The Ellises are wonderful people. And Aaron’s an awesome cop. So happy to hear all is going well!
—Steve Hanekamp