On Rock County committee trying to place violent sex offenders: This is what upsets me. You have homeless veterans who are struggling to find a place to live, and yet we have a convicted sex offender that the state has to find housing for.
—Angel Phillips
- How about the Janesville landfill?
—Jim Tropp
- How is it even possible to allow someone who is likely to reoffend back into public?
—Jon Wayne Luebke
On neighbors’ reaction to proposed Janesville housing project near Milton and Zion avenues: No clear opposition at this time. However, not much definite information was actually offered at the presentation Tuesday evening, so most are waiting to here the final plan before making a decision.
—Walt Bancroft
On Rock County Courthouse closing for cold: So warrants aren’t issued? Asking for a friend.
—Rick Donnelly
- Only kidding.
—Rick Donnelly
