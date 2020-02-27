From online story comments
On Parker High School creating a performing arts academy: This is fantastic! As a Parker alum from the 1990s who went on to get a theatre arts degree/teaching license, I would have killed for an opportunity like this at Parker. Love to see how drama has finally gotten respect there instead of just sports.
—Julie Marquardt
- Hopefully they eventually add a show choir there too!
—Cassie Neal Lambert
On new Janesville subdivision adding 27 single-family homes this year: We need more affordable housing: duplexes, apartments.
—Steven Brantmeier
- New and affordable are the unicorn. As a landlord and general contractor, I personally would like to have newer units in hopes of less maintenance, but the numbers just don’t work for us.
—Jeremie Wienke
On Janesville City Council raising age to buy tobacco: Pretty sad when you can go die for your country, but can’t even buy a pack of smokes or have a beer.
—Colton Hustad
- Seriously? LOL. Either 18 is considered an adult or not. Period. Can’t have it both ways! Why have 18-year-olds not taken this all the way through the court systems?
—Michele Brown Schultz
- Oh no! The big bad government is taking away teenagers’ rights to put toxins in their lungs. How horrible! Get a grip on reality, people.
—David Ellingson
- Big bad government is cool, but have you tried liberty?
—Jeremiah Jacobs
- But you can buy a shotgun or rifle at 18.
—Allen Tosch
On Janesville School District facing enrollment declines: I will take flack for this, but maybe we should eliminate a couple of grade schools.
—Doug Spenske
On Janesville Downtown Grand Prix returning June 23: Maybe they can use the bike lanes; nobody else does!
—Bill Blank
- Why is this always on a weekday?
—Scott Shepherd Sr.
On Mississippi man getting 115-year sentence for 2018 attack, rape: If you get life, life without parole or that many years, put them to death. There is no reason they should be fed, housed and taken care of by the taxpayers.
—Andrew W Dabson
On new “barcade” for south side of Janesville: I remember a Guns N’ Roses pinball at Prime Time Pizza. Never worked. My dreams are about to come true!
—Jason Allen Sr.
- I want a recreational “smocade.”
—Doug Ward
- This place is family friendly. I took my 11-year-old sister last Saturday, and it was a ton of fun! The employees were very friendly, the games were in great shape, and it was very clean inside.
—Adam Franzen
On plans to build $1 million venue at The Gathering Place in Milton: Why wouldn’t they spend that money on building a shelter and rehabilitation facility for our homeless, with job integration and social rehab programs? A pretty park is not what’s important right now.
—Tricia Mazza
- Congrats to The Gathering Place. Looks beautiful. What a wonderful investment into the community.
—Roger Fanning