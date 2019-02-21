From online story comments

On judge ordering homicide suspect’s transfer to mental health facility: Because of a depression disorder and marijuana use disorder. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!

—Tina Marie

  • Wow. Someone get that defense attorney a gold medal and send me his number. What a joke.

—Andy Oldfield

On decision not to arm private security guards at Rock County Courthouse: There are many, many armed officers at the courthouse already. This was the right call. If someone comes in wanting to hurt people, the police are the right people to handle it.

—Kristen Zorbini Bongard

On local protests over Trump’s national emergency declaration: If you’ve lived in a border state like I did for 15 years, you would know how important border security is. It’s easy to say NO when you live in Wisconsin.

—Joe Worden

  • We have three branches of government, and all branches should have limits. You cannot and should not be able to be both the executive and legislative branch in one office of the president.

—Shawn Lynes

On now-former CEO Tom Den Boer and YMCA parting ways: A missed opportunity by The Gazette. Headline should have read, “Den Boer Done For”.

—Kathleen Clatworthy

