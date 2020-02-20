From online story comments
On the Milton School District’s new electrostatic disinfectant sprayers: Probably should put each kid in a bubble so they aren’t exposed to anything bad.
—Lonnie Burkett
- Start with teaching everyone to wash their hands with soap and hot water.
—Michele Brown Schultz
- Good old-fashioned bleach will kill the germs. Just wipe it all down with bleach water!
—Alyce DeJesus
On former UW-Madison football player charged in Janesville double homicide: Hopefully, he will never see the light of day again. I am ashamed he is a former Badger. His two brothers have made a good life, but he is a complete waste and a lost soul.
—Jeff Weissbuch
- No one cares about him being a former football player. Stop with the headlines that state this!
—Wisteria Gunnink
- No matter what happened that night, these two young ladies didn’t deserve any of this. Hope he does LIFE! This is why we need to bring back the death penalty.
—Jennifer Shaw
- Everyone is assuming he did this. What evidence is there? It’s almost as if nobody has ever been found guilty of a crime they didn’t commit.
—Nathan Edward
On five-year prison sentence for Janesville teen for armed robbery: Sad sentencing. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime. The recommendation and actual years sentenced are very long, and for what end goal?
—Holly Lebeck
- He committed an armed robbery. He deserves what he got.
—Melinda Stewart-Wright
- He should be charged 20 to 25 years for each robbery. That’s what any other normal person would get. I don’t care what age they are.
—Jeff Rabiola
- White privilege at its best.
—La Unica Jackson
On retired deputies to serve as armed guards at the Rock County Courthouse: I didn’t know it was that bad at the courthouse. But then again I’ve never been there.
—Donna Delvis
- Is someone of retirement age capable of taking down much younger, stronger people?
—Mark Keegan
- Mark Keegan. most people that get shot aren’t as strong as they were before.
—Andrew W Dabson
- Retiring, collecting benefits and returning to nearly the same work with pay is double-dipping. Maybe the retired folks could volunteer to train qualifying local people who actually need a paycheck. No?
—Louis Kaye
- Veterans should be taking this job, period. I hope this is a joke!
—Jeremy Haag