From online story comments

On Janesville School District ending fifth grade band: This is sad. All of my kids started in fifth grade and loved orchestra/band, and it is what made them continue on. When I was young, I started in third grade. I thought it was a shame when they took that away, and kids had to wait until fifth grade.

—Tessa Bailey

For the record, I understand private lessons are an option, and one we have exercised. But our schools are being strip-mined of creative outlets, and it makes me ill. Incredible shame.

—Matt Porter

They FINALLY made a decision on this, and from what I read, at least the students get more time in a music class and can ACTUALLY make a choice on an instrument they want to play. Kids learning an instrument in sixth grade is not the end of the world, guys. If the district does this correctly, we will have less kids changing their minds about an instrument and more time learning.

—Michelle Lynn

No wonder there are children eating Tide Pods and vomiting. We take away anything productive and educational that may interest them.

—Krystal Wethal

I am incredibly upset with this decision. I am even more upset that it was voted on with very short notice to the community AND on a snow advisory night. Shame on you, Janesville School Board.

—Tyshanna McCoy Bradley

On Forward Janesville naming Paul Ryan keynote speaker at April 2 dinner: I’m thrilled to read Paul will be the keynote speaker at the Forward Janesville dinner, and I’ll be home to attend. Glad I made my reservation already because it will be a packed house!

—Milly Babcock

I have no respect for a man that took full advantage of the Social Security death benefit after his father passed and then has the audacity to want to cut benefits for others and fight for the dismantling of a benefit that we paid into all our working life.

—Peg Joyce Taylor

On Shopko stores closing in Delavan and Beloit: That is so sad. So many memories. I wish this wasn’t happening. I feel like I did when we lost Twinkies for a while.

—Jennifer L Grenawalt Sympson