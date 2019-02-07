From online story comments

On proposal to arm private security guards at Rock County Courthouse: Sure, what could go wrong?

—Bonnie Miller

Who cares? People should not be any more nervous around a gun than a hammer. Both are just tools and need the people factor to work. Guns are not scary. The wrong person with a gun is scary.

—Kevin Rasmussen

What for? People are already in at least somewhat of a charged emotional state about coming to the courthouse for anything (from divorce to testifying to anything you can think of). This is just going to make people even more nervous.

—James Foss

They should already be armed.

—Angela Hoag

On arsenic levels in Elkhorn water: It’s just arsenic, you guys! It’s especially good for babies and young children. Yes, this is sarcastic.

—Julie Seales

On new Social Security phone scam: They also try to say that there has been recent suspicious activity and have canceled your Social Security number.

—Amanda Campos

On man cited for hit-and-run of a Beloit Turner school bus: I don’t get it! Why is it so hard for people to stop? Scary how we live in a world of such stupid people.

—Ashley Marie Navarro

On Gazette story (Sunday) about a tiny home development in Racine: This is a great idea. The high schools could build a couple of the houses, and it would help the skill development of the students. It would also teach them about community and giving back.

—Dave Luety

This would be a great way to get veterans experience in building and construction as well. Being a veteran myself, I know I would love to assist in the process and gain valuable knowledge and experience.

—Aly Fry

This is such a wonderful idea, building new places as a community for those in need. Fixing up older places to be used similarly would be nice, too! We would gladly donate money and time for such a project.

—Alyssa Nichole

On the bald eagle’s local comeback: Watched an aerial eagle and goose fight over at Lions Beach/ice arena a week ago. The eagle won and had goose dinner on the ice.

—Daniel Hunter

One flew right over us getting on I-90/39 from Avalon today! Beautiful!

—Brandi Lyn Dabson