On city of Janesville plans to demolish 13 N. Main St.: No reason to demolish history. Does the city offer real incentives to renovate historic buildings? A city with no historical preservation is stale and unattractive.

—Timothy Roenneburg

Why is it when a citizen wants to change something on their home and it’s a “historical” home, they aren’t allowed to do it? But the city can just tear down historical buildings like they mean nothing?

—Theresa Lynn

What’s the history of this building? Just because it’s old doesn’t make it historical.

—Vincent Thomas

If it’s so historical, why has it not been fix up? Why is it so run-down looking?

—Wade Newkirk

On sentencing of Janesville man accused of harassing police: Freedom of speech was on trial, and freedom of speech lost. This should be a big eye-opener for those who are watching.

—Theresa Lynn

Free speech does not cover intentional harassment of another person.

—Lee Leroni Loveall

What I want to know is where in the U.S. Constitution does it say off-duty police officers have the right to be left alone?

—Randy Hayward

Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences. This guy is known for harassing the police all day. Hope he gets help.

—Greg Ory

Sounds like Janesville police are delicate little snowflakes who waste taxpayer money to soothe their soft, easily bruised egos.

—Mikhail Sulieman

Good for Wisconsin. There is NO place for disrespect toward people who are just trying to protect you.

—Jim Elsberry

On man charged with OWI getting into fight about the TV show “How I met your mother”: Welcome to Janesville.

—Sara Ward-Phillips

About how awful the series finale was because I support that.

—Erica Croft Farfán

In other news, both men have tickets to the Bears/Packers game this Sunday and plan on discussing “Brooklyn 99” episodes.

—Jake Jacobs

This is one dude who shouldn’t drink alcohol. Awful drinker.

—Matt Bobzien

On family moving to Janesville to escape Chicago gun violence: Welcome to Janesville! May God bless your family. Live here in peace and safety.

—Mary Watson

It’s important that the story points out that the gun violence left behind was not by the police.

—Bob Dillon

On Harmony Town Board concerned about sex offenders staying at former Pine Tree Inn: Why put those sorry excuses for “humans” near so many kids! Rip that nasty building down!

—Casey Dutcher

On responses to undated “Then and now” photograph of the aftermath of a Janesville snowstorm: I have photos that say blizzard of 1978.

—Knp Boyce

I agree. I also think it was 1978.

—John Zimmerman