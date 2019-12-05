From online story comments

On multiple Janesville businesses caught selling alcohol to minors: Get it together, Aldi. I’ll need another beer and wine Advent calendar next year!

—Jade-Amber Atwood

They should have a separate checkout for anyone buying booze. That checkout could check out anyone during store hours, but anyone buying booze must use that checkout.

—Helen Melde

How about changing the bigger problem? Teach about safe alcohol consumption, and don’t demonize it. Don’t demonize alcohol until it’s “magically” OK to drink at 21. Other countries don’t have problems with this. Maybe it’s because their drinking age is 14, 16 or 18.

—Isaiah Hoffland

On Rock County cops concerned about upcoming opening of South Beloit weed dispensary: Margarine was once illegal in Wisconsin, too. I’ve heard stories of people going to Illinois to get some and bringing it back here. Just history repeating itself in a way.

—Karrah Leigh

They’re concerned that everyone from Illinois will be coming into the state high as a kite, which will make them drive slower, thus reducing speeding tickets/revenue.

—Chad Sheridan

So funny. Guys, it’s pot. It’s pretty much all over already. Are you worried the dispensary is going to lower Wisconsin prices?

—Thaddius Jason

DUI checkpoints in every road leading to Wisconsin.

—Joe Kirchner

Thought we had a heroin epidemic to worry about? Who cares about recreational weed. Legalize it already, and use the money to fight the drugs that have destroyed our community.

—Ryan Skinner

On Milwaukee Street bridge opening: It’s a Christmas miracle.

—Todd Slack

Good, because I intend to cruise the circuit this weekend in my ’80s Camaro.

—Deirdre Faith

Walked across it today. The sidewalk seems much wider than the original one.

—Bonnie Dix

Sure will be strange after a long year of intentionally avoiding it. Brings back memories of the time when they changed that strip to a two-way.

—Troy T Beau Leak

I didn’t know it was closed. I think I drove over it twice this summer.

—Wade Williams

On the city considering GM site redevelopment plans: Would have made an awesome upgrade to a fairgrounds since ours is pretty tightly packed.

—William Breyman

Outdoor music theater! Make it a southern Wisconsin destination.

—Scott Kasmiske

How about a mega-bar?

—Tina Ellmore

Do something that will benefit that side of town. It’s looking so much worse than it did 20 years ago.

—Robert Coplien