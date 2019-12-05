From online story comments
On multiple Janesville businesses caught selling alcohol to minors: Get it together, Aldi. I’ll need another beer and wine Advent calendar next year!
—Jade-Amber Atwood
- They should have a separate checkout for anyone buying booze. That checkout could check out anyone during store hours, but anyone buying booze must use that checkout.
—Helen Melde
- How about changing the bigger problem? Teach about safe alcohol consumption, and don’t demonize it. Don’t demonize alcohol until it’s “magically” OK to drink at 21. Other countries don’t have problems with this. Maybe it’s because their drinking age is 14, 16 or 18.
—Isaiah Hoffland
On Rock County cops concerned about upcoming opening of South Beloit weed dispensary: Margarine was once illegal in Wisconsin, too. I’ve heard stories of people going to Illinois to get some and bringing it back here. Just history repeating itself in a way.
—Karrah Leigh
- They’re concerned that everyone from Illinois will be coming into the state high as a kite, which will make them drive slower, thus reducing speeding tickets/revenue.
—Chad Sheridan
- So funny. Guys, it’s pot. It’s pretty much all over already. Are you worried the dispensary is going to lower Wisconsin prices?
—Thaddius Jason
- DUI checkpoints in every road leading to Wisconsin.
—Joe Kirchner
- Thought we had a heroin epidemic to worry about? Who cares about recreational weed. Legalize it already, and use the money to fight the drugs that have destroyed our community.
—Ryan Skinner
On Milwaukee Street bridge opening: It’s a Christmas miracle.
—Todd Slack
- Good, because I intend to cruise the circuit this weekend in my ’80s Camaro.
—Deirdre Faith
- Walked across it today. The sidewalk seems much wider than the original one.
—Bonnie Dix
- Sure will be strange after a long year of intentionally avoiding it. Brings back memories of the time when they changed that strip to a two-way.
—Troy T Beau Leak
- I didn’t know it was closed. I think I drove over it twice this summer.
—Wade Williams
On the city considering GM site redevelopment plans: Would have made an awesome upgrade to a fairgrounds since ours is pretty tightly packed.
—William Breyman
- Outdoor music theater! Make it a southern Wisconsin destination.
—Scott Kasmiske
- How about a mega-bar?
—Tina Ellmore
- Do something that will benefit that side of town. It’s looking so much worse than it did 20 years ago.
—Robert Coplien