From online story comments
On Wednesday story, “Ministers deliver holiday message to Rock County Jail inmates”: Even though they did the crime, they are still people that deserve love. I’ve never been jailed, but I know I’m not perfect. I’m glad they got this opportunity. Merry Christmas, inmates. Sometimes, this is all they get because families don’t visit them.
—Rhonda Kubehl
- Jail isn’t supposed to be fun and games. You screwed up, and now you pay the price. Give it some thought next time you have a stupid idea, and you won’t end up in JAIL.
—Karen Hensel Pagel
- Our judicial system was built on the idea of reformation, in believing that people could be redeemed and reformed much like Jesus’ message of redemption to heaven. Just because they are in jail does not mean they are not human or deserve human dignities, such as being able to hear the message of our Lord.
—Amber Bennett
On UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigning: As a graduate of UW-W, I am very happy to hear of this resignation. It should have happened months ago. As a graduate, I was embarrassed by this whole situation.
—James Liska
- Ms. Kopper is not being punished for the actions of “her husband.” She is being held accountable for covering up the actions of a predatory subordinate, a man she inflicted on the campus. I wish her no ill will, but she cannot be left in a position of leadership in the face of her failure to protect the student body.
—Jim Brooks
On Saturday editorial, “District should scrutinize its open lunch policy”: There has been open lunches since before I was in school, and that was 30 years ago. If kids are going to break the driving laws, taking their open lunch away will not change that. Punishing thousands of kids for the bad choices of one or a few will not help.
—Jennifer Bierman Sommerfeldt
- What ever happened to kids bringing a lunch from home? Don’t they have microwaves in schools? How can they afford fast food daily? Can’t get much for $5. Kids probably just want to go have a smoke while having lunch.
—Connie Peabody
- This is an ongoing issue: kids running stop signs, cutting people off, speeding and texting and driving. And the police know they get calls repeatedly about it. I have even told an officer about the issue and was told, “Not much we can do. We would be handing out tickets left and right and would cause more issues with traffic flow.”
—Brandon Lehron
- To be honest, I agree with the editorial. I’ve almost gotten in wrecks in just the school parking lot because kids weren’t following traffic laws, and that’s before school. Parking lot traffic alone during lunches is dangerous, and it shouldn’t be.
—Megan Gabel
- Open lunch is not the issue. It’s kids need to make wise choices. Going from Parker to the east side is the stupidest thing I have ever heard for a 30-minute lunch. They need to make wiser decisions, or maybe they are not mature enough to have their license.
—Kim Quade Risch
- I know. Let’s blame Trump. (I just didn’t have much else to say, and people blame him for everything, anyway).
—Justin Tyler
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse