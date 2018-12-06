From online story comments
On bills passed in Republican lame-duck legislative session: Sore loser much? I’m not Republican or Democrat, but this is just a sad move from a sore loser.
—Heath Preston
- What a bunch of little children! Hope someday those yahoos need something and can’t get it. Jerks.
—Cindy Rozelle-King
- The Republican majority are representing the “will of the people” who elected them.
—Tana Fauske
- Until next voting cycle, enjoy the remaining time you have, Republicans.
—Sean Willi
- Always in the wee hours.
—Peggy Schuyler
- A bill to restrain lawless Democrats. Awesome! Obey the state and national Constitution, and there should be no problems. Right, Wisconsin? Right, Democrats?
—Taylor Andrea
On enforcement of zoning rules for DeeDee Golberg’s horse rescue operation: Unbelievable. I hope a miracle occurs for this woman. She’s doing a great thing for these animals.
—Shannel Nathan Sarabia
- She has to have a plan by April 1 for all extra horses. This is very generous and in alignment with what has been done for others who have violated the ordinance in the past.
—Tristan Gansky
- How is this hurting the town of Janesville? What damage does it do?
—Mike Popovich
- Where can we donate so she can buy more land to continue her great work?
—Blanche Sinks
On Packers firing head coach Mike McCarthy: He did a great job for the Packers for years and deserves our respect. Sometimes, it is just time for a change, and this is one of these times. Good luck, Mike.
—Robert Anderson
On city of Janesville considering ways to help homeless: This is such a big issue, and I’m so happy it’s finally being addressed, especially the transit system. It’s so terrible. It would be very useful for homeless and non-homeless people to fix that issue.
—Danielle Long
- Maybe they should stop supporting the slumlords, and people wouldn’t be homeless in this town.
—Luis Raganork
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse