On Monterey Hotel owner Jim Grafft wanting city to build parking facility for his building: Grafft and his daughter need to buy a clue. Why should the city help them with anything when they’ve let it sit for years? Tear it down already.
—Lindsey Pfeifer
- Yadda, yadda, yadda! Nothing will ever change with Grafft. He will always be a deadbeat contractor, unable or unwilling to take responsibility for the projects he takes on.
—Tom Peterson
- The city needs to get on the parking for this historic building.
—Lisa Thiering
- He bought it. His problem. I don’t buy a house and charge the city for a roof and driveway. The city doesn’t need to supply a parking lot/ramp. Buy more property and blacktop your own parking lot/ramp.
—Marilyn Stanke-Bird
- All property owners have to be accountable for their own issues. Fix it or down it goes.
—Ed Martinez
On city of Janesville using snowmelt liquid on roads: This is done as a preventive so when the storm starts and all the people who forget how to drive in snow decide to be on the roads, we will have a bit safer conditions to drive in.
—Chris Ranum
- This is what I know: It helps. If it prevents one death, it’s fine with me. If it was terrible for the environment, the DNR wouldn’t allow it.
—Jill L. Miyagawa
On YMCA board president’s response to concerns about lack of transparency: A duck-and-cover response. What about the suspended members? Are they not allowed access until this is resolved? Have they been given written reasons for their suspension? Will I be suspended for writing this?
—Patrick Weissinger
- That response was what might be called a “non-response response.”
—William Schuldt
- I hope The Gazette continues to follow this. Something is fishy. Follow the money.
—Cathy Diotte Scott
On Dressbarn in Janesville closing: Clothing stores are going out, and home decor stores are coming in. Pretty soon we will be naked but have pretty homes.
—Kerri Ruder
- I loved this store. I was completely shocked when I went in there last week, and almost everything is gone. Pretty soon there will be no where to shop.
—Debbie Fields
