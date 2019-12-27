From online story comments

On City Hall renovations suspended until spring: Wonder if it’s because the river is too high.

—Jeff Barr

At least now we know where that 10% to 15% property tax increase went.

—Ted Jappert

I think they are letting HGTV bring in DIY teams on these projects to make a whole segment called Flip This Infrastructure.

—Ted Kibler

On Janesville Parker High School teacher Neal Boys joining team to do astronomy research: I took his class a decade ago. I still remember his passion for astronomical and physical sciences. Excellent teacher and person.

—Chris Degeyter II

On Janesville landlord renting out properties to sex offenders: No one should be allowed to profit from these perverts.

—Jeff Meehan

I guess I’m naive. I had no idea the state paid their rent after release from prison. Everything about this situation makes me sick! How can a homeless vet die in the streets, but these guys get paid housing?

—Laura Jean

So we pay to house these creeps? Keep them in jail. They have “rights”?! You lost those when you rape and abuse kids!

—Tammy Lynn

I would rather have a sex offender who has been caught and is on supervision living next to me than one who hasn’t been caught yet. Sex offenders are less likely to reoffend than people convicted of other crimes. It’s political suicide to have a sex offender harm another person, so the supervision is very strict, and the programs are rigorous. I would much rather these folks be housed and reintegrated than have them homeless and so desperate that they have no incentive to change their lives. Want to see a dangerous predator? Look at a guy who has no options and no hope. Now THAT is dangerous.

—Kristen Zorbini Bongard

On concerns about purging Wisconsin voter rolls: We have always automatically purged inactive voters with immediate Election Day registration available. What is the problem?

—Jackie King

On state Department of Natural Resources releasing pheasants for annual hunt: That’s cruel.

—Kathleen Dryden Grant

Need to thin out the coyotes so the pheasants can thrive.

—Jeff M Blum

It’s gonna be a war zone out there now.

—Logan Harrup