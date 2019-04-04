From online story comments

On Clinton School District referendum failing: Perhaps all the naysayers can have the students at their house for classes.

—Christine Rice

Most of the people that live in Clinton don’t have kids anymore in the school system, so they don’t want their taxes to go up! It’s sad because it really does affect their education. The schools are literally falling apart.

—Stacey Cygan

A new school will not change the kids’ education. The fact that many teachers have left the school system because of the curriculum and the superintendent says something.

—Shayne Bryant

On Milton School District referendum passing: About time. Way to go!

—Rave Patel

A 390-vote margin is by no means an overwhelming support. Let’s watch very closely to make sure we get every single item that was proposed at the same cost it was proposed for and money isn’t diverted to a different project.

—Lisa Cooley

On Paul Ryan’s Forward Janesville speech: Just another congressman. All words. No work. Just a huge retirement!

—James Brady Naughton

While I may not agree with everything he does politically, I like Paul as a person. I really do. I think he’s a great guy.

—Chris Ranum

Paul Ryan still believes that Social Security and Medicare are “entitlement” programs that the government should do away with. That being the case then, I accidentally paid into Social Security and Medicare for over 45 years. Please send me a refund check for the amount I paid into these programs along with a suitable amount of interest, and we can call it square.

—Terri Larimore

On canceled Erik Prince speech at Beloit College: So much for freedom of speech. Must not be a part of the curriculum!?

—Jim Tibbetts

Protest is speech, Jim, and well within our First Amendment rights!

—Mattie Ganson

Stopping someone else’s free speech is not a protest. It’s an infringement on someone else’s free speech. Try to imagine a bunch of conservatives “protesting” to stop the free speech of a liberal. You won’t see that because conservatives welcome other points of view.

—BillnJenny Brewster

Poor little snowflakes couldn’t stand the idea of someone speaking something they might not agree with. I say “might not” since the snowflakes wouldn’t hear what the guy had to say.

—William Schuldt

As someone who was there, I’d like to clarify something. Erik Prince was absolutely allowed to speak. There was no one stopping him from getting up there on that stage and giving that talk aside from kids with drums and signs.

—Ally Moerer