From online story comments
On Clinton School District referendum failing: Perhaps all the naysayers can have the students at their house for classes.
—Christine Rice
- Most of the people that live in Clinton don’t have kids anymore in the school system, so they don’t want their taxes to go up! It’s sad because it really does affect their education. The schools are literally falling apart.
—Stacey Cygan
- A new school will not change the kids’ education. The fact that many teachers have left the school system because of the curriculum and the superintendent says something.
—Shayne Bryant
On Milton School District referendum passing: About time. Way to go!
—Rave Patel
- A 390-vote margin is by no means an overwhelming support. Let’s watch very closely to make sure we get every single item that was proposed at the same cost it was proposed for and money isn’t diverted to a different project.
—Lisa Cooley
On Paul Ryan’s Forward Janesville speech: Just another congressman. All words. No work. Just a huge retirement!
—James Brady Naughton
- While I may not agree with everything he does politically, I like Paul as a person. I really do. I think he’s a great guy.
—Chris Ranum
- Paul Ryan still believes that Social Security and Medicare are “entitlement” programs that the government should do away with. That being the case then, I accidentally paid into Social Security and Medicare for over 45 years. Please send me a refund check for the amount I paid into these programs along with a suitable amount of interest, and we can call it square.
—Terri Larimore
On canceled Erik Prince speech at Beloit College: So much for freedom of speech. Must not be a part of the curriculum!?
—Jim Tibbetts
- Protest is speech, Jim, and well within our First Amendment rights!
—Mattie Ganson
- Stopping someone else’s free speech is not a protest. It’s an infringement on someone else’s free speech. Try to imagine a bunch of conservatives “protesting” to stop the free speech of a liberal. You won’t see that because conservatives welcome other points of view.
—BillnJenny Brewster
- Poor little snowflakes couldn’t stand the idea of someone speaking something they might not agree with. I say “might not” since the snowflakes wouldn’t hear what the guy had to say.
—William Schuldt
- As someone who was there, I’d like to clarify something. Erik Prince was absolutely allowed to speak. There was no one stopping him from getting up there on that stage and giving that talk aside from kids with drums and signs.
—Ally Moerer
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse