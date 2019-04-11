From online story comments

On Janesville City Council legalizing backyard beekeeping: Don’t forget to raise other natural pollinators as well! Mason bees and leafcutters are important, too!

—Christina Pechmann Gotter

  • Can I keep goats in my back yard? LOL. Just joking.

—Catherine Green

On reported rise in homeless students: This is so wrong! Gov. Evers, please fix this!

—Suzan Downing

  • Maybe if they would make housing affordable, people wouldn’t be homeless and could live comfortably. I can’t believe the prices people ask for rent.

—Emily Eicksteadt

  • Don’t be fooled by one article. Many high school kids choose to be homeless. The kids don’t want to follow parents rules, so they move out. The kids “couch surf” different friends’ houses every week.

—Joni Punsel

On SHINE Medical Technologies moving forward with production facility construction at 91-acre site: SHINE will be huge for the community and surrounding businesses! Welcome!

—Kevin Bush

  • It’s good for Janesville, but we have to remember they don’t make farmland anymore. When it’s gone, it’s gone. Every year farmers have to grow more food on less land.

—William Case

  • More jobs for Janesville the better! I get that farmland is needed, but Janesville is in crisis of no jobs and no affordable housing. Janesville needs all the companies it can get to build and provide jobs.

—Hunter Scarborough

