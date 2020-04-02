From online story comments
On Janesville police shutting down “nonessential” businesses: I’d rather see officials stopping entire families from entering stores together, unless it’s a single parent with children too young to stay at home or in a car. Two adults or parents with their kids is ridiculous to see. I saw two ladies both carrying their babies on their hips at Walmart. It’s very obvious who’s out getting necessities and who is out strolling.
—Terra Uselman
- It depends on who is financially benefiting the city, really. Close down the tiny vape shop but leave the liquor stores open. I guess it pays to be an alcoholic.
—Linda Waters-Ball
- Alcoholics would need hospitalization for withdrawals. It can kill them. That’s why I say, sadly, that liquor stores are essential. We do not need our hospital beds overridden with withdrawing alcoholics.
—Lisa Beeler
- Guess I’ll just give up vaping and start drinking. Why not have one more alcoholic in the city? They should still be able to do curbside pick up at least.
—Kate Starks
- To me, Hobby Lobby is an essential business. They are providing a service that helps with metal stability. When you do crafts, it tends to keep your mind off your problems that affect our everyday lives right now. Also, children are out of school because of this crisis and need to do some kind of schooling and could need supplies to do projects.
—Christine Beaston Saxby
- Well, well, well. That police state we have read about has become reality in the heart of America. What is next, kicking down doors and listening devices on our phones and in our houses?
—Don McClain
- It’s not about giving up your rights. It’s about saving your life and the lives of others.
—Amy Bleile
On lack of testing for the coronavirus in Rock County: I want to know when the antibody tests are going to be available for us. It’s a lot more prevalent in Rock County than people think. The virus, called Sars-CoV-2, was already here in Rock County last month. They need to start calling it by its name. If they did that, it would get the point across better.
—Josh Tegt