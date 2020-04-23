From online story comments
On Janesville Farmers Market to open with COVID-19 restrictions: “Social distancing” and “farmers market” are almost a contradiction in terms.
—Romaine Rae Schneeberger
- Yeah, I won’t be there. That’s for sure. Who decided this?
—Kathie Buttera Duschene
- This is great! We cannot keep our state closed, and we cannot just open everything at once. A soft opening of our businesses with a high standard of safety precautions in place is a wonderful idea.
—Erica Gallagher
- No different than implementing the rules they have implemented at a Walmart, but you get to be outdoors.
—Debra Ytzen
- And where does everyone wait to get in? Gathered in some other place? This is likely less safe than the grocery store. As much as I want it to open for the vendors, it’s a bit irresponsible. Other places have pushed off the opening of their farmers market. Why don’t they do the same here?
—Kenneth Forbeck
- Here is a thought for all you haters that want to run your mouth: Wear a mask! Keep your distance! Enjoy the day at the farmers market! Be kind to one another. And just be thankful for something like this. You’re welcome for the advice.
—Amanda Hrubes
On Mercyhealth announcing 10% pay cut for top executives: The CEO should take a 75% reduction in pay before anybody else is laid off or suffers a pay reduction.
—Eric Horswill
- The CEO should be giving back his salary to support those on the front lines. There are other CEOs who have given up their salary just for this reason.
—Sandy Mcginness
- The purchase of Rockford’s hospital was the dumbest business move ever! That is where the loss began!
—Mary Graf
On pandemic fueling interest in pet adoptions: I’m happy pets are finding homes. I just hope they don’t get returned when people go back to work.
—Beth Weltzien-Stirmel