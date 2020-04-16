From online story comments
On Janesville Fire Department seeking more information about COVID-19 cases from the Rock County Public Health Department: This IS a no-brainer. Give our emergency responders the information they need to keep everyone as safe as possible!
—Laura Rule
- The first responders should be geared up and believe every person is a COVID-19 patient.
—Michele Brown Schultz
On challenger Susan Johnson winning Janesville City Council race: Is this referred to as draining the swamp?
—Tim Allen
On one-third of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County requiring hospitalization: Let’s look at this from a different angle. There are lots of people walking around that are positive with no symptoms. They weren’t tested, but they can spread it. They are guessing that for every positive test there are eight to 10 people carrying the virus and potentially spreading it with no symptoms.
—Barry von Falkenstein
- I had an appointment in Janesville on Friday. People were out and around like nothing was going on. They need to stay home. I actually canceled my appointment and went back home.
—Judy Burki
On governor extending state’s safer-at-home order: The deaths from mental issues and stress-related strokes and heart attacks will surpass COVID-19 deaths if this goes on much longer.
—Jenny Bender