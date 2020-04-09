From online story comments
On voters risking COVID-19 infection to go to the polls Tuesday: The polls? More like a COVID-19 party. Come on, Wisconsin.
—Noelle LaMie Giese
- Thanks, Republicans. Let’s violate the stay-at-home order and put all your health care workers at even more risk. All because they want low numbers to remain in the majority. What a joke.
—Heather Marie
- No more risk than going to Walmart or Kwik Trip.
—Robert-Valerie Meller
- Now we know just a smidgen of what our troops and first responders are brave enough to face.
—Nancy Ann
- Carrying on in times of strife is what keeps our world going. During tough times, only cowards shelter in place. Even when bombs dropped on cities during World War II, citizens carried on with life. We are a nation of soft, scared, coddled twiddleturds.
—Mark Keegan
- This is why we need online voting.
—Michael Hegner
On likely spike in evictions after ban lifted: I understand it’s tough times for most. But they will eventually have to pay the rent. Landlords like me still have loans on property that the rent pays. My bank will not suspend my loan.... I never had to evict anyone. I always try to work with my renters.
—Cindy Jacobson
- How do you pay rent without income? Why didn’t the landlords have a safety net? Seems like the renters are actually providing them housing and not the other way around.
—Jordan Buck