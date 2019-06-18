This week’s poll question

The second annual Town Square Grand Prix takes place Tuesday, June 25, in downtown Janesville. We want to know: Are you planning to go? Let us know by participating in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

We directed last week’s question to parents and wanted to know how they monitor their children’s smartphone use. About half of respondents acknowledged monitoring their kids’ phone use in some way, including by giving their kids “dumb phones” (34) lacking internet access. Seventeen respondents said they “installed apps that restrict what my children can do on their phones,” while 25 indicated they “periodically take their phones to see how they’re using them.”

Interestingly, 71 respondents indicated they don’t monitor phone use because “we trust our kids to do the right thing.”

Here’s what some parents said:

A data-free, basic phone is what our 12-year-old has. I don’t feel he needs to have a smartphone.

—Tasha Calkins LaVeen

My kids don’t have phones, so I know they are safe at least when it comes to social media.

—Jessica Johnson

Pretty disheartening to see how many parents don’t even check phones. It is irresponsible as a parent.

—Shari Loback