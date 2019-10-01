This week’s poll question

Beloit Snappers fans had reason to celebrate last week with the unveiling of plans to build a new stadium for the minor league team along the riverfront near downtown Beloit. How excited are you about this proposal? Tell us in this week’s poll. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Local health officials can take some satisfaction in the results of last week’s poll: “Are you getting the flu shot this year?” A large majority (270) said they would, while only 94 picked, “No thanks. I stay healthy without it.” A small minority (19) said “maybe,” while 56 respondents donned their tinfoil hats as they chose, “Never! It’s another government mind-control serum.”

Here are a some online comments:

Yes. Already got one.

—Chloe Oestreich

Can’t take it. Just have to be proactive in other ways.

—Carol Jaggi

Got Bell’s palsy from it in the past. Never again.

—Bonnie Kind

With some health issues, I need one every year nowadays.

—Sally Deuel