The Ho-Chunk casino proposal is entering the final stages of the approval process, and it could reach Gov. Tony Evers' desk sometime this summer. This week we ask, should Evers approve the deal to build a casino in Beloit? Visit GazetteXtra.com to take our online poll. The poll is not scientific.

Last week, we asked about "The Bubbler," the new name for the interactive water feature at the ARISE Town Square. Many respondents (124) said it "enhances the town square," though another 64 said they don't like the name. For 90 respondents, The Bubbler is both "ugly and a bad name," while 86 withheld judgement because "I've never seen it, so I can't say."