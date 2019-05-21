This week’s poll question

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, we wonder how many people know the purpose of this holiday. This week’s poll question is really a quiz. Test your knowledge at our website, GazetteXtra.com. The poll is not scientific.

Last week’s poll asked what people were doing during the season’s first stretch of 70-degree weather, albeit a brief stretch.

Sadly, 56 respondents didn’t get to enjoy it, declaring they were “stuck in this office all week.”

Others were having more fun, with 22 claiming they engaged in “the usual: rock climbing, bungee-cord jumping, sky diving.” Thirty respondents were “cursing the dandelion mess in my neighbor’s yard,” while 22 were “mowing the grass for the first time.” Most stayed off their devices, with only three respondents admitting to “looking at photos of tulips on my smartphone” and 26 “looking at real tulips.”

Here’s what people said online:

Definitely cursing the neighbors’ dandelions.

—Tasha Calkins LaVeen

At the race track and working on the race car.

—Julie Murphy-fiedler

Stuck in the office.

—Nancy Ann