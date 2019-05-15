This week’s poll question

The sun has finally popped through those clouds, and temperatures are expected to be in the 70s this week. So what are you doing outside? That’s this week’s online poll question, which is not scientific. To participate, go to GazetteXtra.com.

Last week, we inquired about Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to increase the gas tax and heavy truck fees to pay for fixing roads. Readers decidedly sided with Evers on this issue, with 345 respondents urging the Legislature to adopt Evers’ proposal. Eighty-four respondents agreed the roads needed fixing but wanted the Legislature to partially cut the proposal, while 215 declared they wanted the Legislature to “toss Evers’ proposal out the window.”

Here’s what some of our readers had to say:

The gas tax is already too high. I think tolls are the only answer, plus building tolls will increase employment for construction.

—Rich Vermillion

Haven’t we already been taxed for road work? Where’s that money been going? Surely not into road work.

—Dave Manthei

I don’t like or approve of any of Ever’s plans. Typical tax-and-spend Democrat. Scott Walker did a much better job of guarding our tax dollars.

—Mary Lou Schmidt

Raise taxes.

—Gloria Sutter