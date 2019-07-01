A Montana judge sentenced a 50-year-old teacher to only 30 days in jail for raping a 14-year-old student (who later committed suicide), and the judge defended his decision by saying that the girl was “older than her chronological age.”

A Canadian university allowed the following student orientation chant posted on Instagram, which was later shut down: “Y-your sister O-oh so tight U-underage N-no consent G-grabbing that”.

People continue to publicly defend celebrities—such as Bill Cosby, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Manson and Micheal Jackson—accused of rape just because they’re famous. These defenders ignore what the victims have to say.

Only a small percentage of people who commit sexual assault ever serve a day in jail, in part because many victims are afraid to tell someone. Our society has a rape culture, and it isn’t being taken as seriously as it should be.

As a high school freshman, I think adults should do something more about this rape culture. Some parents blame girls for posting sexy pictures of themselves on social media and leading their sons into “sin,” instead of talking with their sons about the poor choices they made. There are many people “slut shaming” girls or judging their choice of clothing. Many people have turned it into the women’s job to not get raped instead of men’s job to not rape.

Rape culture is all over social media as well. On Twitter, people have reported hashtags that support accused rapists and blame victims. Reddit posts threads with titles, such as “You just have to make sure she’s dead” with a link to the story of a 13-year-old girl in Pakistan who was raped and buried alive.

All these examples are even more reason for us to take this rape culture more seriously. Rape culture exists in all corners of society, but too many people don’t know about it.