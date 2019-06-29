At North Bend High School in Oregon, gay and lesbian students were bullied with homophobic slurs. A transgender student had food thrown at them. According to The New York Times, when LGBTQ students got in trouble, their punishment was reading from the Bible. Students who tried to report harassment were immediately shut down by their overly religious community.

For me, middle school was a bit like the high school in Oregon. Everyday, I heard kids saying bad things about being LGBTQ. There was nothing I could do to stop it. Coming out to them would only make things worse for me.

They didn’t pelt kids with food in the cafeteria, and faculty members didn’t make kids read from Bibles, but my peers sure made it known they hated the LGBTQ community. Teachers didn’t know how to stop it, and I don’t think half of them even cared. I was eventually outed as bisexual by a close friend, and I had kids say some nasty things to me.

I knew if I reported it to a teacher, things would get worse. So I waited for the kids to stop, but they didn’t. By the end of the year, I had taken up much more than the school’s limit of sick days.

Bullying like this is happening all over the U.S.A. The Human Rights Campaign published a survey called Growing Up LGBT In America. The survey asked more than 10,000 youth who identified as LGBTQ questions about their life at school, and 92% of kids said they hear negative messages about being LGBTQ.

Teachers and students need to join together to stop discrimination and bullying. First of all, being LGBTQ should be talked about more in school so it’s not portrayed in such a negative light all the time. It should be a normal part of a school curriculum, leading to kids gaining a better understanding of themselves and a reduction in bullying.

According to the Human Rights Campaign 2018 LGBTQ Youth Report, only 5% of these kids feel like all of their teachers and peers support them.

Let’s change that.