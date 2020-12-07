Right now, it’s getting dark so early you’ve got to come up with something to do. Something fun and silly that’ll keep you amused, especially since you can’t go to a friend’s place or out to dinner or to the mall or anywhere other than down the hall, to the bathroom and back. Or so it feels.
My short-term solution is to dream up the titles of terrible movies by changing just one letter (or, on occasion, two—it’s not like there’s a law). You might have some fun with this new pastime. Here’s how I spent last night:
“Aging Bull.”
“Top Nun.”
“Donnie Dorko.”
“Mr. Doubtfire.”
“Kill Jill.”
“Dial N for Murder.”
“A Serious Tan.”
“Spiceballs.”
“Dr. Yo.”
“The Codfather.”
“The Dank Knight.”
“Raving Private Ryan.”
“The Flirty Dozen” (yes, I technically changed two letters there).
“The Public Enema.”
“Star Wrek.”
“Schindler’s Lisp.”
“Ferris Bueller’s Way Off.”
“American Pig.”
“Apollo 14.”
“Dunces with Wolves.”
“Beverly Hills Fop.”
“Empire of the Bun.”
“A Bronx Sale.”
“Zoom with a View.”
“Oy Story.”
“10 Dalmatians.”
“The Livers of Others.”
“Blade Punner.”
“Bran Tornio.”
“Good Pill Hunting.”
“Jurassic Pork.”
“12 Hangry Men.”
“Finding Nero.”
“The Crock.”
“The Curious Cave of Benjamin Button.”
“Taxi Drivel.”
“Fear and Cloathing in Las Vegas” (Yes, yes—it’s misspelled).
“Run Zola Run.”
“The Zen Commandments.”
“Beverly Hills Mop.”
“It’s a Sad Sad Sad Sad World” (kinda true!).
“The Perfect Stork.”
“Ace Ventura: Pot Detective.”
“Superdad.”
“Das Book.”
“Adam’s Bib.”
“The Old Couple.”
Etc., etc., etc.
Now it’s your turn. Have fun! Brought to you by a quarantined mind!