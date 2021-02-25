Thirty years ago Wednesday—Feb. 24, 1991—I crossed into Iraq aboard my M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank as the “ground war” of Operation Desert Storm began.
My fellow tank crew members were “MacGyver,” “Dawg” and “Old Man.” They called me “LT,” short for lieutenant.
We were assigned to M Company, 3rd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment based at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and we were riding one of the company’s 14 tanks. We operated along the seam between two Army corps as part of the coalition’s left hook to cut off Iraqi forces fleeing from Kuwait back into Iraq.
We drove for three days, stopping only for fuel and maintenance. I nodded off on several occasions as I stood exhausted in the tank commander’s hatch. We stopped just west of Basra and the famed “Highway of Death.” The next day a cease-fire was called, and we waited.
There were no heroic actions for my unit during those four days of the “ground war”—just American soldiers doing what their country asked of them and what they were trained to do.
America defended our Kuwaiti ally from the aggression of a tyrant. Our national leaders created unity by building a 34-member multinational coalition to liberate Kuwait and eject Saddam Hussein and his army from the territory of a peaceful neighbor. Our armed forces validated the Reagan-era military modernization expenditures. The professionalism, training and personal dedication of our American service members reaffirmed America’s superpower status on land, sea and air.
After the cease-fire, we remained in Iraq for two more weeks and then returned quickly to Saudi Arabia and to Fort Bliss, arriving exactly six months after leaving. We were welcomed home as heroes with a city parade and fanfare. We didn’t feel like heroes, but it was wonderful to be appreciated.
MacGyver, Dawg and Old Man completed their enlistments and returned to their hometowns. I’ve lost touch with them over the years. I remained in the Army for another 20-plus years, returning to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and again in 2005-06.
The combat deployment and those four days were an incredible adventure for a young 24-year-old. This week, I remember those I served with, their patriotism and their professionalism. They were an amazing generation who joined the 1% of Americans who voluntarily serve in the military of our great nation.
God bless America and our veterans!
Mark A. Freitag is a retired U.S. Army colonel and is Janesville’s city manager.