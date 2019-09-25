Fall has arrived, and you know what that means. No, we’re not talking about raking the leaves or wearing scary costumes. It’s flu shot time. Will you get one? That’s our question for this week’s poll. Participate online at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s poll delivered one of the most lopsided results in the history of Gazette polls, which admittedly isn’t a long history (only about six months). By a margin of more than 5-to-1, respondents overwhelmingly sided with banning cellphones from the classroom. “Yes. They’ve become distractions and take away from learning” received 520 votes. The other option—“No. Cellphones exist in the real world and classrooms should reflect this reality”—garnered only 94 votes.

Here’s what people said online:

I can’t even believe this was a question. No wonder kids these days talk phonetically and speak with emojis.

—Michael J Nehls

I don’t think cellphone usage in the classroom is a bad thing, as long as it is used to help enhance the material and discussion taking place in the classroom.

—James Foss

I asked the question of my great grandson who is 6, and he said, “No, because they are a distraction, and when you are 18 or 19 or 21, you won’t even know what 100 plus 1000 is because you weren’t paying attention!”

—Sharon Leahy

I can’t have mine at work. They shouldn’t have theirs in class. Yes, some jobs will allow it. Many do not.

—Kersten Hackney

No! With all the school shootings that happen and lockdowns that happen at school, I want my son to be able to get in touch with me if he needs to! There are also times when I have to get a text message to him, and I need him to be able to get the message.

—Darcy Phiffer