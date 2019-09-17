This week’s poll question

Cellphones have been around for years, but only recently have some schools begun to ban them from classrooms. Some administrators argue smartphones and their apps have become a distraction, while others say the classroom should reflect cellphones' ubiquity in the real world. This week's poll asks whether schools should ban cellphones from the classroom.

Last week’s question concerned the Janesville School District’s International Education Program. We asked whether it’s providing value for the district. A majority of respondents (225) agreed the program is important, while 173 said the school district “should focus exclusively on teaching Janesville students.” Another 75 respondents said they felt unsure about the program’s effectiveness.

The question drew a few comments online, all of them in favor of the program:

Melissa Sue didn’t comment but posted a link to a news story, “Interpreters and Translators Top Emerging Career in 2017, According to UC San Diego.”

This course changed my son’s life. He loved going to class and has never worked that hard in his life.

—Paul Thompson

This program is a money maker for the district and should continue. All students benefit from this program.

—Diane L Eyers