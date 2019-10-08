This week’s poll question

A bullying incident at Parker High School in Janesville has renewed calls for the city council to adopt an anti-bullying proposal. The city council tabled a proposal last year after some officials noted current laws already prohibit bullying behaviors and expressed concern with vague language within the proposal. Our poll this weeks asks whether a new anti-bullying measure is needed.

Last week’s question addressed the proposal to build a new stadium for the Beloit Snappers minor league team. A majority of respondents view the proposal favorably, with 167 falling into the “very” excited category and 149 the “somewhat” excited category. Another 183 respondents indicated they have “zero interest in this team.”

Here’s what people said online:

As long as it cost taxpayers zero dollars, I am OK with it.

—Don Van Stone

Just hoping ticket prices stay reasonable. Don’t want them to end up in Timber Rattlers territory (they also charge for parking).

—Kimberly Rose

I’ll take the “blowing-through-the-roof excited” choice.

—Christopher Karstaedt