Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Are you tired of having to move your clock ahead and then back each year? This week’s poll question asks whether the nation should ditch the time changes.

Last week’s poll demonstrated not-in-my-backyard sentiment is thriving in the Janesville area. We asked: How close to your home would you consider acceptable the construction of small houses for people transitioning out of homelessness? Respondents who picked one of three choices linked to NIMBYism (242) topped those (197) who said they would be OK living “across the street” from such housing. The possible NIMBY responses included: Not on my block but somewhere else in my neighborhood (25). Not in my neighborhood but somewhere else in my town (107). My town isn’t well suited for this type of project (110).

The issue prompted many comments from online readers:

I would think the city has enough ordinances in place to keep this under control. I think the biggest concern for neighbors is what it can do for the neighborhood and property values.

—Jeremie Wienke

There is plenty of space for a little village of tiny homes where GM used to be.

—Eilene Coulter

If only there was a nearly abandoned mall that was just sitting there for this sort of thing.

—Pat Biggin

The few homeless people I know are very nice, just trying to improve their lives. If we can help, we should. Some of us are only a circumstance away from that situation, and we would hope someone would help!

—Jay Husen

Amazing. Average citizens recognize homelessness as a modern issue, but when some solutions like this is brought up, it’s suddenly “not in my backyard” syndrome.

—Allen Tosch

Allen Tosch, unfortunately a lot of people are like that. They’re either against something or for something until it affects them personally. Then they change their tune.

—Marriann Sands Murphy

I have three friends who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless. They aren’t dangerous people or criminals or drug addicts. They’re afraid of having to sleep in their cars. Their jobs aren’t paying enough to afford rent and utilities and food and medications. These are good people in really tough situations.

—Kristen Zorbini Bongard

Hopefully, along with the housing, they find a way to reintroduce them back into the job market. Otherwise, I don’t see this idea going very far.

—Michael Wickersham