A city of Janesville proposal to build three small houses on the south side to help combat homelessness has prompted some neighbors to object. The situation is the inspiration for this week’s question: How close to your home would you consider acceptable the construction of small houses for people transitioning out of homelessness? Participate at GazettExtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s question about what parents do with their kids’ Halloween candy triggered some guilty feelings. Many respondents (94) acknowledged they eat their kids’ Halloween candy, and they eat “more than we care to admit.”

Other popular responses included rationing the candy (75) and giving kids free rein (60) to eat the candy whenever they want. A smaller number (24) unload the candy “on co-workers or other parents’ children,” while 31 said they “toss it out when the kids aren’t looking.” Twelve parents admitted to saving the candy and giving it to trick-or-treaters the following year.

Here's what parents had to say about the topic online:

